6 - 8 May 2024: Digital Product Cyber Certification Events to Address Evolving US Federal Programs

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, and staying ahead of the curve is paramount for industry organizations that provide digital products in support of US federal agencies. In recognition of these needs, Cnxtd Event Media has announced Federal Certification Week for those involved with certified cybersecurity solutions for products and solutions in the federal space. These events will provide a comprehensive overview of the most prominent certification programs for the security of digital products. Participants will represent the entire industry value chain including product vendors, component suppliers, commercial testing laboratories, DIB subcontractors, trusted integrators, standards organizations, and government agencies. Scheduled events include:

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day, May 6, 2024, www.CMMCDay.org

Aligned with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) information security requirements for Defense Industrial Base (DIB) partners, the CMMC program aims to enforce protection of sensitive unclassified information shared by the DoD with contractors and subcontractors. With its tiered model and assessment requirements, CMMC ensures that companies handling national security information implement cybersecurity standards effectively.

Common Criteria Day, May 6, 2024, www.CriteriaDay.org

As an international set of specifications and guidelines, Common Criteria evaluates information security products and systems, certifying that they meet predefined security standards for government deployments. Originating from collaborative efforts among several governments, CC streamlines the evaluation process for products addressing international markets.

Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference, May 7, 2024, www.CertInfoSec.org

NSA’s CSfC program leverages commercial technologies to deliver secure cybersecurity solutions swiftly. By developing solution-level specifications and working with industry, government, and academia, CSfC facilitates the use of commercial products in layered solutions, enabling timely cybersecurity deployments for mission-critical objectives.

Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day, May 8, 2024, www.DoDINDay.com

The DoDIN APL serves as a consolidated list of products meeting cybersecurity and interoperation certification requirements, aiding DoD organizations in procurement decisions. Managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), this list ensures the compatibility and security of products deployed across the DoDIN.

Cyber Trust Mark Day, May 8, 2024, www.TrustMarkDay.org

Designed to help consumers identify IoT devices less vulnerable to cyberattacks, the US Cyber Trust Mark program establishes a certification and labeling system for a wide range of smart devices. By highlighting certified products with a distinct shield logo, the program promotes cybersecurity-conscious consumer decision-making.

"These events have grown along with the federal focus on secure networks, infrastructures, and devices," said Bill Rutledge, President of the event producer, Cnxtd Event Media, "There are common threads running through all of these programs including overlapping standards, approaches to security audits, and strategies for maintaining certification. Sometimes even key industry players aren’t aware of these commonalities until they get together for discussions."

Federal Certification Week is set to feature expert speakers, interactive talks and discussions, and networking opportunities, offering attendees valuable insights and practical strategies to enhance cybersecurity posture and compliance with federal standards. Early registration is now open, with discounted rates available until March 26.

