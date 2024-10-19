Zoom undergoes GenAI-driven renaissance, says GlobalData

October 2024 by GlobalData

Zoom Video Communications Inc has recently unveiled a wide array of new and upcoming platform enhancements powered by generative AI (GenAI) at its annual showcase event "Zoomtopia 2024." The announcements were compelling for their sheer volume, breadth, and substance and continue the renaissance of Zoom’s platform that began one year ago at Zoomtopia 2023, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Gregg Willsky, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Technology & Services at GlobalData, comments: "At Zoomtopia 2023, Zoom unveiled an extensive and eclectic list of features that marked the latest milestone in the rapid build-out of its GenAI arsenal and collectively moved the ball dramatically forward for the company. What began as an evolution during the dark, nascent days of the COVID-19 pandemic took a sharp trajectory upward and morphed into a full-blown renaissance."

Dial the clock ahead one year and that renaissance remains in full swing. Zoom entered Zoomtopia 2024 with some especially impressive jewels recently secured in its crown. These include GenAI assistant Zoom AI Companion; Zoom Workplace, a suite of platform tools with Zoom AI Companion at its core; and Zoom Docs, a modular, digital workspace for creating and editing content that natively integrates with Zoom Workplace.

Willsky continues: "Zoomtopia 2024 builds upon that momentum. Multiple capabilities go beyond ’plan vanilla’ and demonstrate real ingenuity made possible by GenAI. For example, Zoom AI Companion 2.0 (coming October 2024) can gather, synthesize, and share information from multiple sources across Zoom such as meetings, chats, and docs; Zoom Tasks synthesizes material such as meeting summaries, emails, documents, and whiteboards and then takes action by detecting tasks, making recommendations, and helping users get started; Zoom Virtual Agent now helps contact center agents handle more complex customer queries in greater numbers within a single customer interaction."

Collectively, the announcements made at Zoomtopia 2024 place Zoom on even more solid footing with rivals while simultaneously positioning it well for the near future.

Willsky concludes: "Zoomtopia 2024 was shorter in duration and hosted a smaller onsite audience compared to Zoomtopia 2023. However, the volume, breadth, and quality of features unveiled was as impressive if not more so. Zoom continues its renaissance in earnest."