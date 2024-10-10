Zivver Named Secure Communications Solution Provider of the Year in CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards 2024

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Secure digital communication specialist, Zivver has been named Secure Communications Solution Provider of the Year in the 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

Highlighting the breakthrough industry leaders, the US-based awards aim to shine a spotlight on those who are making strides within security, technology and innovation. Recognising the world’s leading information security companies, the awards review products and solutions from across the industry.

Zivver was commended for its commitment to simplifying compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, preventing data leaks caused by human error, and providing a user-friendly platform. Zivver offers a suite of products, including Secure Email, Secure File Transfer, and Secure eSignatures, to address various email security needs. These products ensure that all forms of communication and data sharing are protected against unauthorised access and cyber threats. Zivver solutions integrate seamlessly with email clients including M365 and Gmail, enabling secure communication without disrupting workflows.