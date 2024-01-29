Zivver Announces New Partnership with OutThink

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Secure email specialist Zivver has announced a new commercial partnership with Cybersecurity Human Risk Management Platform SaaS provider OutThink to bring together best-of-breed security tools for human-centric training and data protection.

Founded in 2019, OutThink created the world’s first Human Risk Management Platform designed to assist CISOs by targeting the source of 90% of all data breaches: human behavior. OutThink’s platform is used by organizations around the world to identify, measure and affect behavioral change.

Zivver delivers effortless email security solutions, preventing data leaks and empowering people to work securely with minimal disruption. Zivver’s solutions were developed with accessibility and user-experience in mind, making Zivver a solution people want to use and facilitating widespread adoption across the organization.

Both Zivver and OutThink take a human-centric approach to cybersecurity. Combined, the solutions will empower employees with the tools and knowledge they need to work effectively and securely.

Traditionally, security solutions treat employees as a risk to be mitigated, creating enforced rules and processes that cause frustration resulting in employee dissatisfaction and increased risk. Through the implementation of in-the-moment human error prevention tools, advanced encryption, training, the partnership will assist people in risk mitigation, enhance security knowledge and ensure widespread best practice, without increasing workloads for employees or security leaders.