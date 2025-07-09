Zimperium zLabs Uncovers Virtualization-Based GodFather Malware Campaign Targeting Banking & Crypto Apps
July 2025 by Zimperium
Zimperium revealed new zLabs research detailing an advanced evolution of the GodFather Android banking Trojan that weaponizes on-device virtualization to hijack nearly 500 legitimate mobile applications. The technique allows attackers to run the real app inside a malicious sandbox, capture every tap and credential in real time, and bypass traditional overlay-based defenses.
Why It Matters
● Perfect deception: Users interact with the genuine app, making visual detection impossible.
● Full account takeover: Attackers harvest usernames, passwords, device PINs—even lock-screen credentials.
Rapid industry spillover: Although the latest wave focuses on a dozen Turkish financial institutions, any sector that relies on mobile apps—finance, retail, healthcare, government—faces identical risk.
● Evasive by design: GodFather layers ZIP-format tampering, accessibility abuse, and Xposed-based hooking to blind static scanners and root-detection checks.
Expert Quote
“Mobile attackers are moving beyond simple overlays; virtualization gives them unrestricted, live access inside trusted apps,” said Fernando Ortega, Senior Security Researcher, Zimperium zLabs. “Enterprises need on-device, behavior-based detection and runtime app protection to stay ahead of this shift toward a mobile-first attack strategy.”