Zimperium Welcomes Michael Williams as New Chief Marketing Officer

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zimperium is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Williams as our new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in cybersecurity marketing, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

Michael Williams joins Zimperium from KnowBe4, the world leader in security awareness training, where as CMO he helped lead the company through a successful IPO and acquisition. His leadership earned KnowBe4 top rankings in industry reports and most importantly, unparalleled ARR growth. Previously, as CMO Symantec, Michael led the company’s return to pipeline and enterprise growth. His extensive experience also includes senior leadership roles at Blue Coat Systems and McAfee, where he drove global marketing growth strategies.

At Zimperium, Michael will be responsible for shaping and executing our marketing strategy, expanding our market penetration and thought leadership. His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his innovative approach to marketing will be invaluable as we continue to lead the industry in mobile threat defense.