Zimperium Announces Chris White as CRO and Anupam Bandyopadhyay as SVP of Engineering

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zimperium welcomes Chris White as Chief Revenue Officer and Anupam Bandyopadhyay as Senior Vice President of Engineering. These new executives will accelerate global revenue growth, drive customer acquisition and retention, and advance platform innovation as part of the company’s mission to help organizations protect mobile endpoints and apps from cyber threats.

Chris White joins Zimperium from Druva, a leader in cloud data protection, where he was Chief Revenue Officer and now serves as an Advisor. Chris is a proven global sales leader with a demonstrated history of working in the SaaS, Security, and Infrastructure space. He brings over 30 years of experience driving growth and leading strategic sales teams at companies such as A10 Networks, Proofpoint, Hitachi Data Systems, NetApp, Symantec, and ADP.

Anupam Bandyopadhyay will lead the engineering team to deliver continued innovation to meet the growing demand for mobile security. Anupam brings with him nearly three decades of engineering expertise building world-class products and services, using various Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models and cutting-edge technologies. His experience spans notable companies such as JPMorgan Chase, VIPRE Security Group, and IBM. He joins Zimperium from malware protection company, Malwarebytes, where he led a global team of developers that built cybersecurity solutions augmented by ML/DL techniques to protect 40+ million devices globally.