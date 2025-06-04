Zero Networks Raises $55M Series C

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Zero Networks announced it raised $55 million in Series C funding. The raise solidifies Zero Networks’ position at the forefront of the “Era of the Defender” – a paradigm shift in cybersecurity where the burden of effort no longer falls on defenders reacting to threats, but on attackers forced to confront proactive, identity- and network-driven controls.

The round was led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors F2 Venture Capital, PICO Venture Partners, Venrock and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). This brings Zero Networks’ total funding to more than $100 million. Jacob Bernstein, Principal at Highland Europe, will join the company’s board of directors.

Since its Series B, Zero Networks has tripled its customer base, doubled headcount, and experienced more than 300% revenue growth – driven by growing enterprise urgency around stopping lateral movement and enforcing true zero trust controls. Lateral movement remains a defining tactic in the majority of ransomware and supply chain attacks, yet the absence of microsegmentation leaves most organizations dangerously exposed. Traditional tools focus on the perimeter, but once breached, attackers can move freely, often undetected for days or weeks. That’s exactly what Zero Networks was built to stop.

At the heart of Zero Networks’ approach is its radically simple microsegmentation solution. While microsegmentation has long been hailed as the gold standard for stopping lateral movement, it has historically been viewed as too complex to implement and scale. Zero Networks has changed that narrative with an agentless, automated solution that finally makes microsegmentation both effective and effortless – an achievement validated by record-breaking growth in 2024 and consistent five-star customer reviews.

This new investment fuels the company’s next phase of growth, including team expansion across sales and marketing, research and development, and customer support. Additionally, funding will be used to increase go-to-market investments in North America, EMEA, and APAC and support continued innovation in Zero Networks’ award-winning solutions.

While Zero Networks leads with modern microsegmentation, its full suite of offerings also includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Identity Least Privilege solutions, available on a unified platform. By anchoring enforcement in identity, Zero Networks’ patented, MFA-driven approach ensures least privilege access across all users, devices, and workloads to deliver zero trust that actually lives up to its name.