Yorizon, VNClagoon and BYTESATWORK Create a Connected Giga-Cloud in Europe

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The starting signal for a network of decentralized data centers in Central Europe has been given: HOCHTIEF, a technology-driven global provider of infrastructure solutions, and Thomas-Krenn, a specialist in server solutions, have joined forces in the Yorizon joint venture. Yorizon is collaborating with VNC, a pioneer in digitally sovereign software, and BYTESATWORK, a provider of cloud portals. With their comprehensive Giga-Cloud, the partners are setting new standards in connectivity, security, and sustainability.

Yorizon is a provider of sustainable cloud computing and green IT solutions, building a growing network of edge data centers across Europe. Based in Berlin and Vienna, the company was founded as a joint venture startup between HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions and Thomas-Krenn AG.

Yorizon markets the YEXIO data centers, a HOCHTIEF product that features timber construction, energy independence, and innovative water cooling. The design of the data centers follows a decentralized and sustainable approach. They are compact, robust, and flexible network modules with capacities between 2 and 4 megawatts, designed for maximum availability and data security. Rural areas are deliberately chosen as locations to strengthen the local economy and shorten data paths. The data centers are equipped with high-performance servers, storage systems, and network technologies from Thomas-Krenn. Thanks to their timber construction, energy efficiency through renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, and innovative water cooling, they meet high sustainability standards: up to 85 percent of waste heat can be reused.

Complete cloud stack for Central European needs

On top of this networked infrastructure hardware, VNC’s platform and software services come into play. The modular, highly integrated, and open source based collaboration and communication solution VNClagoon is standard in YEXIO data centers. Digital sovereignty is ensured by top-level security with end-to-end encryption and strict data protection standards, a modular design for individual customization, application integration and cost-effective deployment.

Functional modules include VNCtalk for secure real-time communication with chat, video calls, and screen sharing; VNCmail as a powerful email solution with calendar and contact management; VNCproject for project and task management; and VNCsafe for encrypted file sharing and storage. The VNCdirectory service manages centralized user, access, and rights administration.

Additionally, VNC offers managed services on Yorizon, such as the PostgreSQL database solution, the Apache Solr Cloud fast-search technology, or the eArchive4Future, a vault-compliant archiving system for secure and legally compliant data retention. VNClagoon can also serve as a horizontal AI platform for interchangeable Large Language Models (LLMs) to support local AI application development.

Highly flexible product configurator

As an additional highlight, BYTESATWORK offers a highly flexible product configurator. Partners and customers can use a modern interface to customize and manage products and services – from software to hardware.

The result is a comprehensive, perfectly coordinated cloud package covering all layers – from decentralized, modular, sustainable, and secure hardware infrastructure to platform and management tools, up to user software and interfaces – tailored to the specific needs of Central European companies and authorities of all sizes.

The first YEXIO data center will be launched in late summer 2025 in Heiligenhaus, Germany, with additional locations to follow. Yorizon and VNClagoon are thus setting a new standard for decentralized, networked data centers – a cloud ready for Europe’s future.