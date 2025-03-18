Xona and Barrier Networks partner to enhance OT access security

The partnership combines Xona’s cutting-edge secure access platform with Barrier’s deep operational cyber security expertise. It enables organisations across the UK to enhance the security of their endpoints within OT environments, meet regulatory compliance requirements, and simplify remote access management through an effortless, browser-based experience.

The collaboration provides operators of critical infrastructure with the expertise, technology and strategy needed to secure their environments while maintaining efficiency and operational resilience.

Better Together: The Joint Solution

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, critical infrastructure industries are more connected and complex than ever before. However, this connectivity brings significant risks as organizations face escalating threats to their operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and IT environments. Traditional access methods like VPNs and jump servers fail to provide the necessary security, leaving critical systems exposed to ransomware, malware, and operational disruptions.

Xona and Barrier Networks have joined forces to eliminate these challenges by offering a seamless, secure, and easy-to-deploy access solution that minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and optimizes operational efficiency.

Xona’s Role: Secure, Simple, and Scalable Remote Access for OT

The Xona Platform delivers secure access to critical infrastructure with features purpose-built to address the unique challenges of OT environments. Key capabilities include:

Identity-Based Access Management - Ensures secure access for all users— onsite employees, remote workers, third-party vendors, and OEM partners—through role, identity, and time-based controls. Take back control of who, what, when, where, and how users can access critical systems.

Disconnected Access - Helps eliminate 100% of insecure endpoints that connect to critical systems by isolating critical system protocols, such as RDP, SSH, and VNC, from untrusted, transient user endpoints.

Seamless User Experience – A browser-based, clientless solution that simplifies remote access without requiring VPNs, agents, or plugins.

Granular Audit, Governance, and Compliance – Real-time session logging, recording, and enforcement of identity-based security policies.

Barrier Networks: Delivering security and resilience to OT organisations

Barrier is an expert at helping industrial operators build cyber resilience and develop strategies to defend against cyber-attacks. Barrier understands the unique challenges of protecting OT environments and offers its clients comprehensive OT security services designed to safeguard critical infrastructure against evolving and sophisticated cyber threats while building security programmes that guarantee resilience and availability.

The new partnership will enable Barrier to bolster its services with Xona’s market leading secure access solution, providing an essential layer of security to safeguard critical environments.

Combining Barrier’s vast presence in the UK’s industrial sector with Xona’s cutting-edge OT solution, more critical organisations will be able to enhance their access security against internal and external threat actors, ensuring that even as OT environments digitally transform through advancements in automation, no endpoints or users are ever overlooked.

As critical infrastructure industries face increasing digital threats and navigate an evolving regulatory landscape, secure, simple access solutions like Xona’s are more crucial than ever.

The platform secures critical OT, IT, and cloud environments and helps companies meet industry standards, including IEC 62443, the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and NERC-CIP compliance requirements.