World Youth Skills Day: Cybersecurity experts discuss bridging the skills gap

July 2024 by cyber security experts

In an increasingly digitised and competitive world of work, equipping young people with modern data and AI literacy skills for employment has never been more crucial, especially with rapid AI and technological development.

© maraga

On this year’s World Youth Skills Day, we explore what is needed to help shape the future workforce and guide them towards careers in cybersecurity to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals. Gathering insights from experts within the cybersecurity field on how we can close the skills gap as technological advancements reshape industries. “Empower the youth for development” isn’t just a slogan; it’s a call to action.



Looking beyond STEM with upskilling

David Spillane, Systems Engineering Director, Fortinet highlights the urgent need to diversify recruitment pools: “Thousands of cybersecurity and technology job vacancies remain unfilled because candidates without the ‘right’ skills are turned away or don’t apply for these roles.”

He adds, “the skills gap is widening as a result and more needs to be done to ensure young people lacking the technical skills many deem vital for these sectors, such as programming and data analysis, aren’t being passed up.”

It’s clear it isn’t just students studying STEM subjects with the potential to be incredible talents within the industry and help close the skills gap. Yet, Keiron Shepherd, Solutions Architect, EMEA, F5 adds, “there is a critical need for young people to develop the technical skills required to keep pace with the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.”

“To address this growing gap, it’s essential to recognise diverse upskilling pathways early on, including those beyond traditional academia. Apprenticeships, for instance, offer invaluable opportunities to gain hands-on experience while earning credentials such as diplomas, certificates, and industry-recognised certifications,” concluded Shepherd.

Clare Loveridge, VP & GM EMEA, Arctic Wolf also acknowledges this. She believes young people need to be taught the skills that matter, and it should be a key focus for both businesses and educational organisations: “This begins by ensuring students who study STEM courses at school and university are being taught the skills they’ll actually need in their day-to-day cybersecurity career, such as problem-solving and communication. For example, higher education organisations, which may already face stretched budgets, could use students to help boost their team, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience while also protecting their own assets.”

Gearing up for the future with practical experience

Alongside cybersecurity organisations needing to better understand the importance of a future workforce with vital soft skills, many advocate for candidates to get real-world experience and to engage with the community.

Shepherd says, “nowadays, certifications, especially in cybersecurity, are highly regarded by employers and can often outweigh the value of a degree. As ever, it is also important to engage with the cybersecurity community through meetups, conferences, and open-source project activities to continually enhance skills and expand professional networks.”

Loveridge adds to this, “cybersecurity firms should work with educational organisations to allow students to see what a career in cybersecurity actually looks like – whether that’s via an internship or work experience. This will ensure that when they graduate, they are ultimately ready to hit the ground running.”

Closing the skills gap and where the responsibility lies

There are many ways the cybersecurity skills gaps challenge can be addressed. But who is responsible for kickstarting this movement?

Spillane believes the key to solving the challenge lies across the entire industry. He states, “everyone has a part to play in solving this challenge, and it’s time for leaders to think outside the box when it comes to the young talent they’re set to hire. This includes diversifying recruitment pools by hiring candidates from non-traditional backgrounds and investing in cybersecurity training and certifications to upskill IT and security teams once hired. This will allow businesses to close the skills gap and, ultimately, attract the next generation of talent for the industry.”

Loveridge agrees, concluding, “equipping young people with the right skills for the future is a collective responsibility – and the onus is on businesses, educational institutions, and policymakers to do so. By embracing diverse upskilling pathways, investing in providing practical experience and emphasising AI proficiency, we can bridge the skills gap and prepare the next generation for a technology-driven future.”