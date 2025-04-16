World Quantum Day: Countdown to quantum demands action now

April 2025 by cyber security experts

Today is World Quantum Day, a chance to recognise the progress being made in quantum computing. But amongst the celebrations, it should also highlight the serious threat quantum technology poses to today’s encryption.

With global standards still divided and attackers already preparing for the quantum era, organisations face pressure to secure their networks. Agencies like the NCSC and NIST have offered national guidance – but without global agreement, it’s difficult to take a joined-up approach to post-quantum security worldwide.

1. Michael Murphy, Deputy CTO at Arqit, says:

“World Quantum Day is an important reminder that quantum computing isn’t just a future concern – it’s a pressing issue across all industries today. Quantum computing is set to redefine digital security, and not in a good way. The encryption currently protecting our most sensitive information could soon be broken by quantum power, rendering today’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) obsolete and exposing organisations to unprecedented risk.

“The central threat is ‘Store Now, Decrypt Later’ attacks, where hackers are already capturing encrypted data in the hope that future quantum breakthroughs will unlock it. Even data protected by today’s strongest encryption could soon be vulnerable. We must urgently shift from public key cryptography to quantum-resistant, agile encryption. By focusing on methods that are already standardised, organisations can protect critical data today and into the quantum future, without the need for constant and disruptive overhauls.

“In this ‘International Year of Quantum Computing’ and on’ World Quantum Day’ itself, the message is clear – the timeline is shrinking, and organisations must be ready for what’s coming. Failure to act could mean severe regulatory penalties, the erosion of customer trust, and lasting reputational damage.”

1. Daniel Shiu, Chief Cryptographer at Arqit, says:

“Even though the timeline for a viable quantum computer is uncertain, two things are clear – the industry is advancing and the threat is already here. Any systems compromised today could have their data decrypted once quantum machines arrive, unless adequately protected. Quantum security is a concern we need to address now.

“However, there’s still no global consensus on quantum-resistant cryptography. While the US NIST has recommended ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA, other regions like Europe, South Korea, Ukraine and China are pursuing their own paths. Incompatibilities between these standards make a unified, agile approach to post-quantum algorithms almost impossible.

“While the world works toward alignment, organisations must do what they can to start securing their networks. Symmetric encryption – which has better consensus and agility due to more consistent APIs – should be a central part of managing this threat. Regardless of what the industry decides, inaction is not an option.”