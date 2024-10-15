World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit debuts at GITEX GLOBAL, shaping the future global tech and policy landscape

Government officials, global industry leaders and experts gathered in Dubai for the opening day of the World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit on Monday as conversations began about charting a course for AI Compute-Driven economic transformation.

GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech event, got underway at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), as topics on ’Tech Investment Day’ centred around the next-gen semi-conductors market, which is expected to be valued USD $1 trillion by 2030, and the future of data governance. The mega event is under the theme of ’Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’.

The World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit comes at a time where UAE is accelerating its efforts in adopting AI in different sectors. Last year, the country’s AI market was valued at USD $3.47 billion. H.E. Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member & Minister of Economy at UAE’s Ministry of Economy, explained the importance of AI and how it is central to the country’s economic future.

Addressing the audience, he highlighted AI is a major driver for the future and is already impacting our everyday lives whether it is transportation or ordering food but to propel growth even further across different sectors, people and companies need to learn how to enable AI effectively.

This year’s GITEX GLOBAL has attracted its largest international participation with 40% growth, welcoming new nations to the 44th edition of the showpiece event. Europe has a major presence this week, the biggest in the event’s history with the region’s tech industry projected to grow by 12% by the end of this year.

Stephane Ouaki, Head of Department at European Innovation Council outlined how the continent is accelerating its tech ecosystem. He said the Council is supporting game-changing innovations, giving entrepreneurs access to opportunities to enhance their knowledge, and learn from other professionals to boost the growth of their businesses which benefits not only economies nationally but also regionally.

Ignacy Niemczycki, Undersecretary of State Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland, delivered a presentation on how the country is embracing technology. He said: "Our culture is a key pillar in our journey of being a tech leader and we have a stable economy which has been very resilient for the last 30 years.

"More importantly, there is a real interest in the STEM field – if you ask most people in Poland, their choice would be to become an software engineer and this has created a situation where we have one of the best IT programmers in the world with some great tech entrepreneurs already from Poland."

Attendees also heard from Dr. Jaroslaw Kutylowski, the founder and CEO of DeepL a German-leading global language AI company, on how his business utilises large language models (LLMs). He said: "The models that we have been building have all stayed true to our products which has brought us success so far. As the company has been growing, we have been able to invest more into compute technologies and have built a data centre facility in Sweden. However, we need to keep innovating and see what the next step is. If we do not think ahead, we would be in the same position as we are today."

Meanwhile, Heman Bekele, who was named TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year for inventing a potential treatment for skin cancer, shared his inspiring story. He explained how the failures that he experienced in life in producing his innovative soap product has made him a stronger individual and passion has a been a key attribute to his career success so far.

