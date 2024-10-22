Workwize launches automated IT Asset Management Suite

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Workwize has released its new Automation Suite: the first IT operating system (OS) to offer fully automated global onboarding, equipment retrieval and redistribution. The enhanced suite will support efficient onboarding and offboarding for remote, borderless talent.

Workwize’s IT Asset Management solution already enables IT leaders to save hundreds of hours of IT management time per year. It enables easy tracking and management of all equipment workflows between employees, offices, and Workwize Warehouse locations, providing global enterprises with a full view over all distributed IT equipment.

The new Automation Suite takes this even further, reducing over 27 hours of IT management time typically spent on procuring, deploying, managing, retrieving and decommissioning IT equipment, to just 10 minutes per employee. This enables IT leaders to apply their highly specialised skillset to more strategic growth initiatives within the business.

A Workwize survey of over 150 global enterprises recently found that 48% of IT leaders list ‘operational efficiency and automation’ as their current top priority, ahead of digital transformation and agility, security and data protection, UX and support.

Workwize delivers significant ROI through its zero-touch deployment software, which is used by organizations including Elastic, Monday.com and HelloFresh to save time and money in outsourced IT asset management. The Workwize platform integrates natively within existing systems to enable speedy automated provisioning of users worldwide.