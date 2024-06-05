WithSecure™ has released WithSecure™ Elements Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

WithSecure™ (formerly F-Secure Business) has released WithSecure™ Elements Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with Elements Identity Security to safeguard remote workforces against the rising tide of attacks targeting access to cloud-based business email and other applications.

In addition to delivering advanced protection for endpoints, email, and other cloud-based collaboration, WithSecure™ Elements XDR detects identity-based threats and potentially compromised users in Microsoft Entra ID used to access Microsoft 365 and other services. This is central to securing modern information technology against the full array of advanced threats that businesses face.

As stated by Gartner®, “Attacks against identity infrastructure are common, and identity-first security is a key control surface for cyber teams.”* Meanwhile, a recent study from The Identity Defined Security Alliance found that 90% of organizations reported breaches related to identity in the last year.**

With identity targeted attacks on the rise, it’s important to have visibility of these attacks and to take action against them. Traditional EDR controls don’t provide this visibility therefore investing in an XDR solution is imperative.

WithSecure™ Elements Identity Security detects potentially compromised users by identifying risky users and sessions when “stolen credentials” are used to access Microsoft 365 or other cloud platforms. The solution also identifies and highlights techniques that further advance attacks, like suspicious role assignments and modified consent settings.

WithSecure™ Elements XDR solution provides defenders in depth by detecting attacks across the attack lifecycle. Including additional controls to prevent sophisticated phishing email from deceiving employees into providing unauthorized access, making fraudulent payments and inadvertently providing usernames, passwords and multi-factor authentication (MFA) prompts.

The benefits of WithSecure™ Elements XDR include visibility of attacks on modern IT estates with AI-powered tooling for fast detection, investigation, and response to threats in a broader context and access to augment your team with flexible, round-the-clock services.

Extended protection against modern threats with identity security has been available since May 28 as a module of WithSecure™ Elements XDR.

*Gartner Insights, Cybersecurity Trends: Optimize for Resilience and Performance, January 2024, https://www.gartner.com/en/cybersecurity/topics/cybersecurity-trends

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

**2023 Trends in Identity Security report by The Identity Defined Security Alliance.