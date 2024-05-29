Rechercher
WithSecure™ Elements Exposure Management Puts Businesses Ahead of Attackers

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

WithSecure™ (formerly F-Secure Business) is leading the transition to proactive cyber security with the launch of WithSecure™ Elements Exposure Management for partners and customers to help organizations discover and act on digital exposures before cyber criminals do.

WithSecure™ Elements Exposure Management is a continuous and proactive solution that predicts and prevents breaches against an organization’s assets and business operations. The solution provides 360° visibility of the attack surface and enables the efficient remediation of its highest-impact exposures through a unified view, thanks to exposure scoring and AI-enabled recommendations.

A recent European Digital SME Alliance report found a 57% increase in cyber attacks in Europe, as rapidly expanding attack surfaces and the professionalization of cyber crime challenge companies to optimize resources.

Exposure Management has been meticulously designed for mid-market businesses and their security service partners. It is available through WithSecure™ Elements Cloud, managed by a trusted service provider or in-house. This flexibility ensures companies can tailor their cyber security to their specific needs.

WithSecure™Elements Exposure Management was launched for partners and customers today at SPHERE, WithSecure’s annual co-security unconference. WithSecure begins onboarding first partners to Exposure Management immediately.


