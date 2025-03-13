Wireless Logic selected by Thales as IoT Connectivity partner

Wireless Logic has been selected by Thales to jointly provide secure, scalable and resilient IoT connectivity across diverse regions worldwide.

Under this partnership, Thales Adaptive Connect – the advanced GSMA SGP.32 based eSIM solution for seamless IoT connectivity management– will integrate with a Wireless Logic’ bootstrap profile of its carrier-grade IoT network, Conexa. This enables Thales’ customers to deploy and manage IoT fleets, anywhere, with an effortless “out of the box” experience. Leveraging partnerships with leading mobile network operators, Conexa enhances enterprises IoT deployment flexibility while ensuring secure, reliable performance on a global scale.

Wireless Logic will provide a bootstrap profile - also known as a provisioning or default profile, preloaded onto Thales’ eSIM during manufacturing. Upon activation, IoT devices will gain instant global connectivity through Wireless Logic’s Conexa and roaming network partners. This ensures optimised device performance , adaptability to evolving coverage needs and compliance in regulated markets.