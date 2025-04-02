Wireless Logic has acquired Arqia

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Wireless Logic has acquired Arqia, Brazil’s largest independent authorised MVNO. This acquisition marks an important milestone in Wireless Logic’s global expansion, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating local and cross-border IoT connectivity. Arqia’s deep understanding of the rapidly growing LATAM market and its proven ability to connect millions of endpoints will extend support for enterprises scaling their IoT deployments across the region.

Arqia, part of the Datora Group, specialises in M2M and IoT connectivity, offering secure connections that enable seamless communication between devices. Its services help businesses across industries improve productivity and drive innovation. With more than three million managed connections and a team of more than 200 employees, Arqia has established itself as a major player. The acquisition enhances Wireless Logic’s ability to deliver fast, reliable and compliant connectivity in the region. Arqia’s MVNO licence, one of just 15 Authorised MVNO licences issued by ANATEL (the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency), allows national mobile and IoT services via existing infrastructure, removing the need for new network builds.

This agreement strengthens Wireless Logic’s market-leading position by driving global expansion, diversifying market channels, and enhancing its service portfolio. The acquisition builds on the company’s recent additions of Webbing, Blue Wireless, and IoThink Solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustained growth and innovation.