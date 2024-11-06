Wireless Logic comments on why connectivity providers must prioritise security in Healthcare IOT

November 2024 by Colin Neale, principal business development manager at Wireless Logic

The healthcare industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, with IoT devices being implemented at an unprecedented pace. This connectivity between patients and medical experts worldwide unlocks many new life-saving possibilities. However, while IoT offers immense potential, the connected nature of these devices also brings significant cybersecurity risks. Recent research conducted by Wireless Logic and Kaleido Intelligence* highlights the importance of IoT connectivity providers delivering robust security as a value-added service to protect sensitive healthcare data and maintain patient trust.

“As digital health solutions grow, healthcare providers require more than just connectivity. They need resilient networks with built-in security. Our research with Kaleido Intelligence found that 39% of cellular IoT adopters in healthcare expect connectivity providers to offer network threat detection and mitigation services. This isn’t surprising, given increasing threat of IoT security breaches. In fact, 90% of healthcare respondents, both with and without cellular IoT, have reported challenges around cybersecurity threats and compliance.

“The implications of such breaches in healthcare are particularly alarming. Connected devices are critical for real-time monitoring, protecting private data, diagnostics and remote patient care. However, achieving robust IoT security isn’t straightforward. Across healthcare’s cellular IoT adopters and non-adopters, the security of devices and environments ranks in the top five challenges for 52% of those scaling up their cellular IoT. As a result, eSIM technology is emerging as a preferred solution for flexible, secure options in healthcare. eSIMs not only reduce costs but also enable organisations with IoT solutions to select and configure providers remotely. Nearly half (47%) of healthcare organisations with IoT deployments cited security capabilities as a reason for choosing eSIMs, making it the third most important factor.

“IoT security isn’t a spectrum – organisations can’t be a ‘little bit’ secure. The healthcare sector demands high availability and cyber resilience, and the consequences of falling short can be severe.

"This shifts expectations for IoT providers and offering great connectivity alone is no longer enough. Providers must deliver solutions that meet healthcare’s high-stakes, compliance-driven needs.”