WIIT S.p.A. and Cubbit announced a new Business Alliance Partnership

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

WIIT will leverage Cubbit’s DS3 Composer to create and offer its own geo-distributed, hyper-resilient, sovereign, cost-effective, S3-compatible cloud storage. In the first stage of the project, stored data will be geo-fenced within WIIT’s Regions in Germany, allowing WIIT’s customers to enjoy compliance with country data sovereignty and other regulations. Additionally, WIIT will soon deploy Cubbit’s solutions with geo-fenced localisation in Switzerland and in Italy, leveraging all seven regions managed by WIIT (four in Germany, two in Italy, and one in Switzerland).

The Business Alliance Partnership provides the opportunity to deploy Cubbit’s DS3 Composer on partners’ infrastructures, enabling them to offer their resellers and end-customers a geo-distributed solution in one - or more - specific countries. With this partnership, WIIT will be able to deliver a fully customisable and geo-fenced S3 cloud storage in minutes, fully hosted and managed by WIIT on its strategic assets. The Cubbit solution enriches the technology stack already provided by WIIT, becoming part of its Premium Cloud Company value proposition.

This alliance represents a crucial acceleration in the adoption of Cubbit’s technology in Germany. Also, this partnership strengthens WIIT’s position as a European forerunner in hybrid and private cloud provisioning, as all WIIT’s German resellers and MSPs will be equipped to deliver the first European geo-distributed cloud to customers in mere minutes. WIIT’s customer base extends to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, telco, media & entertainment and financial services, for which it provides cloud & cybersecurity services for critical applications.

WIIT represents Cubbit’s first Business Alliance Partner in Germany, as the latter is engaging only a few selected strategic partners in each country, ensuring the best service for its end-users. In order to guarantee the Business Alliance Partnership success, Cubbit will support WIIT through close collaboration, offering the best service to end-users in terms of SLAs, expertise, and service quality. WIIT will also be assisted by Cubbit in training, co-marketing activities and sales support.

WIIT has been offering its services for almost 30 years as a well-established cloud provider with a wealth of experience in object storage. The Premium Cloud Company had already implemented both hardware and software-based object storage solutions, but was experiencing limitations in terms of flexibility and compliance. WIIT selected Cubbit as its partner to overcome these challenges and leverage additional strengths, thereby providing its customers with an even more solid and modern offer.