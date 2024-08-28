When the world comes to a standstill, MSSPs are your safety blanket

August 2024 by Rob Pocock, Technical Director at Red Helix

We all know that digital security is paramount in a world where threats are constantly evolving, and threat actors are continuously probing businesses for weak spots. To counteract this, businesses are recommended to immediately update their systems and services the moment an update become available. 99% of the time, this is sound advice and can drastically decrease the chances of an organisation becoming victim to a cyber attack. But every now and then, 1% of the time, companies are thrown into chaos.

Take, for instance, the recent CrowdStrike incident, where an untested update caused widespread disruptions across the globe. For many businesses, this and other similar (though generally less far-reaching) scenarios can quickly turn into a nightmare. Small-to-medium-sized companies (SMEs) in particular can be hit hardest, as they often lack a dedicated IT department. When these crises occur, businesses find themselves scrambling to fix issues while their operations grind to a halt, frequently falling to the back of the queue when seeking support from the very providers that caused the problem.

In these critical moments, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) prove to be the safety net that SMEs desperately need.

The threat of going it alone

Consider a small company that feels secure after investing in a solution from a reputable cyber security vendor. They reasonably trust that they’re well-protected against potential threats. But when something like an untested software update is rolled out and leads to a cascade of system failures, they are caught completely off guard. With no dedicated IT team to manage the crisis, SMEs find themselves entangled in technical chaos, waiting in line with countless other businesses for support from their vendor. This is the harsh reality for many SMEs that try to manage cyber security services on their own.

Now, contrast this with companies that have chosen to work with an MSSP. Regular contact with numerous clients, who may have all reported the same issue to them, means an MSSP is much more likely to be able to identify the issue and relay crucial information back to their customers. In addition, MSSPs are far more likely to have good contacts with the cyber security solution vendor in question, so they can often discover the root cause of the issue quickly, similarly to how a large organisation with a dedicated account manager would be able to swiftly receive updates directly from the vendor.

With their extensive expertise and broader industry insights, MSSPs can guide clients through the recovery process, helping them get back online as soon as possible. While companies without this support might struggle to recover, or even ascertain what the problem is, those with an MSSP have the advantage of expert assistance, significantly reducing downtime and potential losses.

This stark contrast highlights a crucial point: SMEs are particularly vulnerable when facing cyber threats, even when these threats do not involve threat actors or targeted hacks. They often lack the in-house IT staff and robust infrastructure needed to respond effectively. When something goes wrong, the consequences can be severe, leading to significant operational disruptions and financial setbacks. Without an MSSP, these businesses are sometimes left isolated and underprepared, forced to navigate a complex and hostile digital environment on their own.

MSSPs provide essential support

MSSPs offer far more than just advice during a crisis—they act as a crucial safety net, ensuring that when an IT service provider rolls out an untested update, small businesses aren’t left to deal with the fallout alone.

Another benefit of working with an MSSP is access to advanced testing capabilities. Large companies usually have the resources to conduct comprehensive regression testing—a process in which new security updates are rigorously tested in a controlled environment before being rolled out to ensure they don’t negatively impact existing systems. For smaller companies, replicating this kind of testing environment is often financially and technically unfeasible.

MSSPs can bridge this gap by offering testing as-a-service. Before an update is rolled out, the MSSP can simulate the update in a test environment, evaluate its impact, and only then push it live. This approach is particularly important in the realm of network infrastructure, where an untested update can lead to widespread system failures. When issues do arise, having a robust testing process in place can mean the difference between a minor inconvenience and a full-scale operational disaster.

While this approach is not appropriate to the CrowdStrike issue, it is a service that can be used for many updates and patches in your security stack.

The value of an MSSP in an uncertain world

SMEs often cannot afford to navigate cyber security challenges alone. MSSPs offer more than just cyber security tools—they provide peace of mind. They are the safety net that ensures when the digital world comes to a standstill, the business isn’t left to fend for itself. They can provide the same level of service that larger companies receive in-house. While on their own, smaller companies might never get through to the help desk when a problem occurs, an MSSP offers a much louder voice.

By partnering with an MSSP, smaller companies gain access to the expertise, resources, and support they need to navigate complex and ever-changing threats. Ultimately, it’s not just about having the right tools; it’s about having the right partner to help you use them effectively, especially when it matters most.