What CISA’s reveal about new known exploited vulnerabilities mean for businesses - Netwrix cybersecurity expert comments

March 2025 by Dirk Schrader, VP of security research and field CISO EMEA at Netwrix

This Monday, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added five newly discovered known exploited vulnerabilities (KEV) to its list.[1] The security flaws impact software from Cisco, Hitachi Vantara, and Microsoft Windows, among others.