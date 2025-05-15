Was the Release of EUVD Fueled by MITRE Funding Uncertainty?

May 2025 by Flashpoint

The recent cybersecurity funding uncertainties have likely accelerated Europe’s push for vulnerability independence with the EUVD. However, it is important to note that its origins predate the recent funding concerns, dating back to a 2016 directive and a subsequent 2024 bulletin indicating its intent and development efforts. This means that the EUVD likely seeks to address long-term CVE shortcomings that have existed before the 2017 Congressional scrutiny of MITRE for coverage gaps.

The timing suggests a broader recognition that relying on a single system may present challenges. The effectiveness of these endeavors will depend on the EUVD’s ability to deliver technical innovation.

