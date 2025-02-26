WALLIX launches UAE-hosted WALLIX One SaaS platform

WALLIX announced the launch of its UAE-hosted WALLIX One SaaS platform. This expansion represents a significant milestone in WALLIX’s commitment to providing secure, locally-hosted cybersecurity solutions that meet the data sovereignty requirements of UAE-based organizations.

Organizations in the Middle East face increasing pressures to enhance their security while adhering to data residency regulations. The UAE-hosted WALLIX One meets this demand by offering a robust SaaS solution for Privileged Access Management (PAM). The platform enables customers to efficiently manage and secure privileged accounts, safeguard critical data, and mitigate insider and external threats, all within a framework that aligns with UAE data governance standards.

The WALLIX One SaaS platform includes essential services designated to safeguard the digital operations of UAE-based companies. With WALLIX One, employees, external service providers, IT administrators, PLC maintainers, machines, and robots can access IT or OT infrastructures, equipment, applications, and data only after their identity and granted permissions undergo verification.

Afi Hashim, Middle East Regional Manager at WALLIX, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating: "We are committed to supporting the security, governance, and compliance objectives of Middle Eastern organizations and we are proud to bring the WALLIX One SaaS platform closer to our customers in the UAE. Our solution provides enterprises, government entities, and SMBs across the region with a world-class cybersecurity solution that meets the highest security standards and protects their critical digital assets while complying with local data residency requirements."

By outsourcing the management of their identity and access security software to the UAE-hosted WALLIX One platform, security managers retain control over access to critical company resources. This approach helps combat risks associated with theft and identity compromise, allowing them to concentrate on implementing and enforcing their security policies.

WALLIX One, UAE cloud-native SaaS solution offers rapid deployment, effortless updates, and scalable features, making it adaptable to the evolving security demands of modern enterprises. The platform provides tailored protection for several industries, including finance, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, addressing their unique cybersecurity challenges. The UAE-hosted WALLIX One solution also stands out with its identity and access security capabilities, automatic updates, and seamless integration of WALLIX innovations. Its flexibility allows organizations to scale resources and users efficiently while benefiting from an annual subscription model with straightforward pricing. Customers can access various complementary solutions within the WALLIX software portfolio, ensuring a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.