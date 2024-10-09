VIVOTEK’s VORTEX Helps Local Security Leader AVS Reduce 90% of False Alarms and Updates MINI of Portland Operational Efficiency

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

American Veterans Security (AVS), a local providing comprehensive security solutions with over 30 years of experience, serves various clients, including commercial, residential, industrial, construction sites, and automotive sectors. AVS specializes in security monitoring and live interactive video services. AVS’s mission is to offer its clients reliable, scalable, and cost-effective security solutions while maintaining a high standard of service to meet the unique needs of its clients. To further enhance its security offerings and improve operational efficiency, AVS turned to VIVOTEK’s VORTEX Cloud Surveillance Platform. This AI-powered solution has not only streamlined their security processes but also significantly reduced false alarms and improved monitoring capabilities.

Challenges

As AVS expanded its client base within the automotive, managing security for large sites like MINI of Portland’s dealership became increasingly complex. Continuous monitoring was essential, especially after business hours when high-value inventory was most vulnerable to theft or damage. Traditional surveillance systems limited AVS’s operations and exposed MINI Cooper to risks. Moreover, not all AI-driven systems fully met their needs, leading to four key issues over the years :

– Many False Alerts: Large parking lots triggered hundreds of false alerts in a single night, causing inefficiencies and increased event claim costs.

– Dispersed Monitoring: Managing separate customer locations was inefficient and time-consuming, underscoring the need for centralized monitoring. Additionally, AVS needed the flexibility to set specific authorization permissions for each customer’s site.

– Installation Costs: The labor-intensive installation process for each dealership was cumbersome and costly, further burdening AVS’s resources.

– Manual Updates: AVS’s previous systems required frequent manual checks and updates, increasing operational overhead and risking security gaps.

AVS needed a comprehensive AI cloud video surveillance solution to streamline operations, reduce the manual monitoring time, and provide high-quality security services without compromise- benefitting both AVS and their client, MINI Cooper.

Solution - Why Choose VORTEX

After evaluating various security platforms, AVS chose VIVOTEK’s VORTEX Cloud Surveillance for its robust AI features and scalable cloud-based architecture. John Stevens, CEO of AVS, highlighted several key factors that influenced their decision:

– Reduced False Alarms by 80-90%: With advanced AI capabilities, VORTEX dramatically reduced false alarms by filtering out irrelevant events such as moving objects like shadows. Make AVS focus only on genuine security threats, reduce costs related to events claims, and improve operational efficiency.

– Centralized Monitoring Anytime, Anywhere: VORTEX’s cloud-based system allowed AVS to remotely monitor multiple dealership locations, reducing the need for on-site staff while offering real-time alerts by mobile for perimeter breaches and suspicious activities.

– Cost-effective and Scalable: VORTEX seamlessly integrated with the existing camera infrastructure at AVS’s client sites, minimizing disruptions during deployment. VORTEX’s user-friendly interface made it easy for AVS’s team to manage security systems without extensive training.

– Efficient Installation and Update: Automatic firmware updates ensured AVS’s surveillance systems were always running on the latest technology, further minimizing downtime and manual setup. AVS no longer needed to dispatch IT teams frequently for each site, saving the on-site update and troubleshooting costs by $2,000 per time.

Results & Customer Feedback

Since implementing the VORTEX Cloud Surveillance Platform, AVS and MINI of Portland has seen significant improvements in operational efficiency and client satisfaction. John Stevens, the CEO of AVS emphasized how VORTEX has enhanced AVS’s ability to offer cutting-edge security solutions, stating: “VORTEX has transformed our operations, improved our client service process, reduced security costs, and given us full control from a single platform. It’s our go-to solution. It’s not just a product. It’s a partnership that we trust and rely on.”

Roger Botton, the General Manager at MINI of Portland, also shared his experience: “VORTEX Cloud Surveillance allows us to quickly review situations in minutes and receive real-time alert notifications by APP after hours. We also use the system to monitor service quality and provide coaching to improve processes. It has made us feel safer, more efficient, and responsive. ”As AVS continues to expand, they remain committed to utilizing VORTEX to deliver the best-in-class security services, solidifying their position as a trusted security provider in the region.