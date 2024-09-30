VIVOTEK’s VORTEX Cloud Security Platform Offers Hybrid Cloud Solutions

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIVOTEK continues to expand its cloud technology efforts, achieving a high level of AIoT integration with hybrid cloud solutions that ensure data security and broad hardware integration capabilities. Earlier this year, VORTEX launched its VORTEX Connect feature, allowing users to remotely update firmware, monitor system health, and troubleshoot issues without the need to replace existing network cameras. This is done by connecting to VIVOTEK’s Core+ AI Network Video Recorder (NVR). This quick response to customer needs ensures uninterrupted security and, since its release in January, has been well-received, driving the number of cloud-connected devices for small and medium-sized businesses to grow exponentially every month.

To meet the diverse security needs of its users, VORTEX has enhanced its cloud management capabilities for existing cameras. From now on, users can benefit from unlimited device connections and user accounts with their subscription. The platform also supports third-party system integration. Additionally, VORTEX supports Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), making it ideal for multinational corporations, chain stores and large campuses, enabling them to access video footage anytime and anywhere, improving operational efficiency and ease of use while maintaining data security.

VORTEX Meets Market Expectations – Cloud-Connected Devices Grow Monthly

According to a market research report1, the cloud security market is expected to reach USD 3.13 billion in 2024 and grow to USD 7.76 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 19.91% from 2024 to 2029. In light of this trend, VORTEX is dedicated to offering flexible hybrid cloud solutions, including both VORTEX cameras that connect directly to the cloud and devices that connect through VIVOTEK’s Core+ AI NVR, maximizing cost-effectiveness and security performance.

VORTEX: A Solution for Multi-Location Security Needs with Third-Party System Integration

For users with large-scale remote security deployments, VORTEX offers account and camera management permissions, with cloud storage for video evidence, significantly enhancing overall security. Additionally, the VORTEX hybrid cloud solution supports integration with third-party systems, such as access control and identity verification, enabling users to monitor triggered events or login statuses simultaneously. This allows users to manage all information from a single platform, receive real-time alerts, and streamline cross-system operations and data comparison, improving the efficiency of critical incident management and enhancing site security.

VIVOTEK’s VORTEX creates hybrid cloud solutions, meets security deployment requirements.

VORTEX, in conjunction with VIVOTEK’s Core+ AI NVR and VORTEX cameras, creates a hybrid cloud solution. Through VIVOTEK’s Core+ AI NVR, including models ND9326P, ND9426P, ND9442P, and ND9542P, users can bridge more than 30,000 ONVIF2 Profile S network cameras available on the market. This allows users to integrate cloud management without replacing their cameras, while also providing remote video management. Users can also scale cloud cameras flexibly to meet their security deployment needs.