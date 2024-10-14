VIVOTEK Partners with CMS on Cloud Detection Systems to Address Operational Challenges for Antarctic Icebreakers

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIVOTEK successfully partnered with CMS, a provider of solar radiation measuring and analysis solutions, to implement an innovative Cloud Detection and All Sky Measurement system. The project aimed at delivering accurate and reliable data for applications such as weather and cloud observations, atmospheric and climate research, solar irradiance monitoring, and irradiance nowcasting for photovoltaic plant.

Challenge

CMS faced the challenge of developing a robust Cloud Detection and All Sky Measurement system with wide temperature and weather range and capabilities for varied harsh environmental conditions. It has to include a high-quality camera, but also a variety of internal and external environment sensors and actors.

Solution

The project, focusing on delivering precise data for applications ranging from remote sensing to atmospheric research, encountered a significant hurdle in the form of the camera’s mounting position – facing upward toward the sky. This orientation exposed the system to direct sunlight, snow and ice, demanding unparalleled reliability. The VIVOTEK 360 Fisheye camera, FE9382-EHV-v2, was chosen for its high-quality imaging, reliability, and durability, particularly in extreme conditions. The system All Sky Imager, featuring this VIVOTEK 360 Fisheye camera, emerged as a pivotal component in mitigating the impact of environmental extremes.

• Automatic Full Sky Imaging: ASI-16 provided a 360° field of sky view, automated and scheduled capturing high-resolution images, transmission of data and images to one or two SFTP server(s), backup of data to internal memory in case of server/network problems, and video life streams.

• Environmental Monitoring: Temperature, humidity and solar irradiance data were captured by high-precision external sensor and are stored in datalogger-like files as well as within the jpg images.

• Rugged Design: Double shielding, forced ventilation, strong air heating, and a coated quartz glass dome ensured reliable operation in harsh environments. Heating is controlled by external temperature and dew point.

• Extended Temperature Range: Successfully tested under an extended temperature range of -40°C to +70 °C, with a tolerance of ±3 °C. Amongst others, the system is installed on two icebreaker research vessels, one operated by Australia in Antarctic, and one operated by Canada in the Arctic.

• VADP Integration for Bespoke UI: CMS utilized VIVOTEK Application Development Platform (VADP) to craft a bespoke user interface – a seamless, user-friendly design offering a clean and intuitive experience.

• References: Solution is embraced by Institutes, Universities, Scientific Research, and the Energy Sector, including maritime and Icebreaker Deployment.

Conclusion

The collaborative efforts between CMS Ing. Dr. Schreder GmbH and VIVOTEK have resulted in an innovative Cloud Detection and All Sky Measurement system that effectively addresses the challenges of environmental extremes. This enhanced solution not only ensures reliability in demanding conditions but also contributes significantly to scientific research and environmental monitoring. Gerhard Papst, Head of Development at CMS, is highly impressed and deeply satisfied with the performance of VIVOTEK’s cameras. The scale of this collaborative project now spans over 300 sites and continues to expand.