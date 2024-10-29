VIVOTEK introduces new software service “Device Manager”

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIVOTEK introduces new software service “Device Manager”. This all-in-one remote management service allows large enterprises to manage thousands of network cameras, assign IPs, and update firmware remotely—significantly reducing time and labor costs, acting like a dedicated security manager for your company. For instance, when a camera goes offline, the system immediately sends a notification, effectively preventing potential security incidents and helping businesses improve their operations.

According to a report¹, the IP camera market is projected to reach $14.74 billion by 2024 and grow to $28.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. As the security industry sees broader applications, many companies are recognizing security as a critical part of their operations. For businesses with large-scale security systems, effectively simplifying management processes is the key to staying competitive. VIVOTEK, understanding this need, has introduced a diverse range of AI-powered network cameras, recorders and the VORTEX cloud security service, it has also optimized its software systems to enable easier security management for its clients.

The VIVOTEK Device Manager is available for free download on the official website and can be used effortlessly by entering the IP address of a VIVOTEK camera. Key features include:

– Batch Deployment for Fast Setup: Quickly configure cameras, assign IPs, and update firmware to ensure the system is always up-to-date and running smoothly.

– Stay Informed 24/7: The Device Manager runs around the clock, and whenever an abnormal event is detected—such as a device going offline—an instant notification pops up, giving clients valuable time to respond to incidents.

– Enhanced Remote Management for Maintenance: You can monitor and adjust equipment at multiple locations without needing to be on-site. Devices can also be grouped for easier system maintenance.

To strengthen its enterprise security ecosystem, VIVOTEK has partnered with industry-leading Video Management System (VMS) platforms such as Genetec and Milestone to integrate its network cameras and provide more efficient video analysis. Now, with the Device Manager, VIVOTEK increases synergy with third-party VMS platforms and delivers a more comprehensive security management experience for large-scale enterprise customers.