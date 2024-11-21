VIVOTEK Enhances Delta Electronics UK’s Security with AI-Powered Total Solutions

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Delta Electronics UK, a provider of telecom, datacentre and industrial power solutions. Jason Butcher, Managing Director of Delta Electronics UK in Hemel Hempstead, recognized the importance of staying ahead in today’s rapidly evolving security landscape. With a commitment to ensuring the safety of employees and visitors, he sought to upgrade the company’s existing video security system. Although the current system was functional, it lacked the advanced AI-driven features and capabilities that modern security solutions offer.

To enhance the overall security infrastructure and take advantage of cutting-edge technology, Delta Electronics UK turned to VIVOTEK, a renowned Taiwanese security solution provider and part of Delta Group. VIVOTEK was selected for its innovative technologies and seamless integration capabilities, effectively addressing Delta Electronics UK’s evolving security needs as a trusted partner within the Delta family.

Challenge

Delta Electronics UK faced several challenges with their outdated system, including:

1. Improved Image Quality: The company required high-resolution image quality for both day and night security. A particular focus was on achieving clear and detailed images in low-light conditions to ensure round-the-clock security.

2. Enhanced Analytics: Advanced AI analytics were necessary to bolster security and operational efficiency.

3. Reliable Performance: The new system needed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, with the ability to scale as the company’s needs evolved.

Solution

VIVOTEK provided a comprehensive security solution tailored to Delta’s specific goals. Premier Security Systems, a trusted integrator, managed the process from setup to installation. The key components of the solution included:

1. High-Resolution Cameras:

– VIVOTEK deployed a range of high-resolution IP cameras strategically throughout Delta’s facilities. These cameras offered crystal-clear images, capturing intricate details during the day and maintaining exceptional quality in low-light conditions.

– To enhance perimeter security, 180-degree panoramic cameras were installed outside the building. These cameras provided a comprehensive overview of the surroundings, significantly reducing the number of cameras required, minimizing cabling, lowering maintenance efforts, and ultimately saving costs.

2. Advanced AI Analytics:

– VIVOTEK’s AI-powered analytics suite played a crucial role in enhancing both security and operational efficiency.

– The Deep Search capabilities allowed Delta’s security team to quickly locate specific events or objects within recorded footage, streamlining investigations.

– AI-driven high accuracy detection like line crossing, intrusion detection, and loitering provided real-time insights and actionable data, enabling a proactive approach to security management.

3. Reliability and Scalability:

– VIVOTEK’s robust hardware and software solutions ensured uninterrupted security, crucial for maintaining the safety and security of Delta’s operations.

– The system was designed with scalability in mind, allowing Delta Electronics UK to expand coverage easily as their security needs grew.

Results

The implementation of VIVOTEK Total Solutions, with Premier Security Systems overseeing the installation, delivered significant benefits:

1. Sharper Images: The new high-resolution cameras enabled Delta’s security personnel to identify individuals and incidents with greater accuracy, significantly enhancing situational awareness, particularly in low-light conditions.

2. Proactive Alerts: The integration of AI analytics provided real-time alerts for potential security threats, reducing response times and allowing for quicker interventions.

3. Operational Insights: People counting data provided by the system helped optimize office space utilization, while facial recognition features improved access control, streamlining security operations.

4. Cost Efficiency: The use of 180-degree panoramic cameras reduced the number of cameras required, leading to cost savings in terms of equipment, cabling, and maintenance.

5. Successful Implementation: Premier Security Systems successfully managed the setup and installation, ensuring that the entire process was seamless and met Delta’s high standards.

Results and Customer Feedback

VIVOTEK’s new AI-enhanced security system at Delta Electronics UK has significantly enhanced the company’s security capabilities. Jason Butcher, Managing Director of Delta Electronics UK, praised the upgrade: “Working with VIVOTEK and Premier Security Systems has been a transformative experience for Delta Electronics UK. The upgrade to our security system has significantly enhanced our ability to maintain a secure environment for our employees and visitors. This collaboration has reinforced our commitment to security and operational excellence, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with VIVOTEK as our needs evolve.”

The success of this AI-powered solution highlights the value of partnerships in delivering comprehensive security system. Special thanks go to Kevin Brown of Envisage Technology for his crucial support throughout the implementation.