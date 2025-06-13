VIVOTEK Earned Level 2 in TWSE’s 11th Corporate Governance Evaluation, Top 5% Among NT$5-10B Cap Enterprises

VIVOTEK continues to prioritize robust corporate governance. In the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation’s Corporate Governance Evaluation, the company has progressed from level 7 to level 2 over the past five years. This year, VIVOTEK was once again ranked among the top 5% of NT$5-10 billion market cap enterprises, highlighting its ongoing commitment to excellence in governance. This year the evaluation placed unprecedented emphasis on the "Advancing Sustainable Development" dimension. VIVOTEK actively promotes sustainability through the three core ESG pillars - environment, social and governance - while delivering AI-powered security solutions integrated with cloud technologies to safeguard communities and enhance public safety.

On the environmental front, VIVOTEK continues to purchase green electricity and implement carbon reduction measures. In 2024, the company reduced its carbon emissions by 9% compared to its baseline year, supporting its parent group’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy (RE100) by 2030. On the social front, VIVOTEK is dedicated to employee well-being, offering annual performance-based salary adjustments and its signature paid "Golden Week" to promote rest and work-life balance. For four consecutive years, the company has also conducted its "Safety Map" event, mobilizing employee-led security task forces to identify and resolve safety issues in local communities. In 2024, the team visited Hualien’s Dachen New Village in Taiwan, integrating AI tools to contribute comprehensive safety solutions, creating a safer living and tourism environment for over 3,000 residents and visitors. In the area of governance, VIVOTEK continues to align with international best practices. In 2024, the board established a Risk Management Committee, led by the President, to oversee the company’s risk management framework and ensure operational stability. The company also utilizes AI and cloud technologies to boost operational efficiency and strengthen cybersecurity, reinforcing its deep commitment to governance and sustainable development.

Facing the growing global security challenges, including climate change, geopolitical conflicts and escalating social and cybersecurity threats, VIVOTEK remains focused on its core expertise in security. The company continually strengthens its operational resilience and collaborates closely with global clients and channel partners to deploy AI-powered security solutions across key verticals such as smart cities, intelligent transportation and smart factories. Through these efforts, VIVOTEK is dedicated to optimizing urban and industrial operational efficiency and creating a safer living environment.