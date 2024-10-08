VIVOTEK and ProdataKey Announce Integration Partnership

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIVOTEK is announced its integration partnership with Draper, Utah-based ProdataKey. VIVOTEK’s VORTEX cloud surveillance will integrate with PDK access control solution to unlock a comprehensive view of physical security.

The PDK.io cloud platform allows for complete system management and control through any web-connected device, anywhere, anytime. With thousands of systems managing tens of thousands of doors for a quickly expanding base of loyal customers throughout North America and beyond, PDK delivers an unparalleled user experience as well as the highest levels of security, safety, and data privacy.

VORTEX represents VIVOTEK’s next generation AI-Powered Operations Automation platform that meshes video data, AI, big data, and cloud into a cohesive and powerful safety and security solution.

VORTEX provides intelligent and user-friendly data analysis services, leveraging a hybrid cloud architecture that transcends conventional storage frameworks. No longer is dedicated video management software or centralized management systems required to manage and process video data. Now, video data can be stored and analyzed via edge computing directly within the camera and backup in the cloud, significantly reducing time, cost, and bandwidth limitations of the past.