Vitaprotech announces Delphine Guerrier as CEO EMEA

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Vitaprotech, the leading European security solutions group, has announced the appointment of Delphine Guerrier as CEO for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

With many years’ experience in the general management of major international groups in the security industry, Delphine Guerrier brings to Vitaprotech significant expertise and a strategic vision to propel the group towards new challenges.

Her appointment follows the recent signing of an acquisition agreement to cquire the assets of Identiv’s Security business by Vitaprotech. In 2023, Vitaprotech saw its sales increase by 10% in organic growth, including two strategic acquisitions in France and in the UK.

Reporting to Eric Thord, CEO of Vitaprotech, and in collaboration with Seven2 investors and Bpifrance, Delphine Guerrier will be responsible for leading the different teams and companies of the Group in the EMEA region to achieve ambitious growth targets, while strengthening the Group’s leadership position in Europe and internationally.

Endowed with great listening and pragmatism skills, Delphine Guerrier also knows how to understand the needs of our customers to provide innovative responses.