Vigilance Vulnerability Alerts - FRRouting: out-of-bounds memory reading via BGP OPEN Message Extended Length Option, analyzed on 11/09/2023

June 2024 by Vigilance.fr

An attacker can force a read at an invalid memory address of FRRouting, via BGP OPEN Message Extended Length Option, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/FRRouting-out-of-bounds-memory-reading-via-BGP-OPEN-Message-Extended-Length-Option-42230