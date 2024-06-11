Rechercher
Vigilance Vulnerability Alerts - FRRouting: out-of-bounds memory reading via BGP OPEN Message Extended Length Option, analyzed on 11/09/2023

June 2024

An attacker can force a read at an invalid memory address of FRRouting, via BGP OPEN Message Extended Length Option, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

