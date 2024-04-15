Vigilance Vulnerability Alerts - Dell OpenManage Integration with Microsoft Windows Admin Center: privilege escalation via Gateway Plugin, analyzed on 15/02/2024
April 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Dell OpenManage Integration with Microsoft Windows Admin Center, via Gateway Plugin, in order to escalate his privileges.
Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/Dell-OpenManage-Integration-with-Microsoft-Windows-Admin-Center-privilege-escalation-via-Gateway-Plugin-43554