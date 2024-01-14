Vigilance.fr - TYPO3 Core: information disclosure via Install Tool, analyzed on 14/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of TYPO3 Core, via Install Tool, in order to read sensitive information.
