Vigilance.fr - Tor: denial of service via Remote Relay Handshake, analyzed on 10/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can cause a fatal error of Tor, via Remote Relay Handshake, in order to trigger a denial of service.
