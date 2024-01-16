Vigilance.fr - PowerShell: information disclosure via Web Cmdlets, analyzed on 16/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of PowerShell, via Web Cmdlets, in order to read sensitive information.
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of PowerShell, via Web Cmdlets, in order to read sensitive information.
