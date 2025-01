Vigilance.fr - PostgreSQL: permissions not taken into account, analyzed on 21/11/2024

January 2025 by Vigilance.fr

Due to a regression in the fix for CVE-2024-10978, included in VIGILANCE-VUL-45662, permission definitions are not always taken into account.

Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/PostgreSQL-permissions-not-taken-into-account-45720