OpenStack Neutron: wrong use of identifers

December 2024

An attacker can take advantage of the incorrect handling of credentials in the permissions control, in order to obtain a user’s privileges. analysis has not been performed for this bulletin.

Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/OpenStack-Neutron-wrong-use-of-identifers-45731