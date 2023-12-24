Vigilance.fr - nats-server: user access via Without Authentication, analyzed on 24/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of nats-server, via Without Authentication, in order to gain user privileges.
