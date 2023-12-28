Vigilance.fr - GNOME Settings: user access via Enabled SSH Remote Login, analyzed on 13/12/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of GNOME Settings, via Enabled SSH Remote Login, in order to gain user privileges.
