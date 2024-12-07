Vigilance.fr - GNOME Project G Structured File Library: out-of-bounds memory reading via Compound Document Binary File Format Parser, analyzed on 07/10/2024

December 2024 by Vigilance.fr

An attacker can force a read at an invalid memory address of GNOME Project G Structured File Library, via Compound Document Binary File Format Parser, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/GNOME-Project-G-Structured-File-Library-out-of-bounds-memory-reading-via-Compound-Document-Binary-File-Format-Parser-45300