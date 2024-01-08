Vigilance.fr - FreeBSD: buffer overflow via libc stdio, analyzed on 08/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of FreeBSD, via libc stdio, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
