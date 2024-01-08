Vigilance.fr - Drupal GraphQL: Cross Site Request Forgery, analyzed on 08/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal GraphQL, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
Vigilance.fr - Drupal GraphQL: Cross Site Request Forgery, analyzed on 08/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal GraphQL, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr