Vigilance.fr - Cisco AsyncOS | Secure Email and Web Manager | Secure Email Gateway | Secure Web Appliance: Cross Site Scripting dated 06/11/2024

January 2025 by Vigilance.fr

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cisco AsyncOS | Secure Email and Web Manager | Secure Email Gateway | Secure Web Appliance, dated 06/11/2024, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

