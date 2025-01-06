Vigilance.fr - Cisco AsyncOS | Secure Email and Web Manager | Secure Email Gateway | Secure Web Appliance: Cross Site Scripting dated 06/11/2024

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cisco AsyncOS | Secure Email and Web Manager | Secure Email Gateway | Secure Web Appliance, dated 06/11/2024, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/Cisco-AsyncOS-Secure-Email-and-Web-Manager-Secure-Email-Gateway-Secure-Web-Appliance-Cross-Site-Scripting-dated-06-11-2024-45547