Vigilance.fr - Cacti: SQL injection via managers.php form_actions(), analyzed on 30/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Cacti, via managers.php form_actions(), in order to read or alter data.
Vigilance.fr - Cacti: SQL injection via managers.php form_actions(), analyzed on 30/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Cacti, via managers.php form_actions(), in order to read or alter data.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr