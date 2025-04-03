Rechercher
Vigilance.fr - Bytecode Alliance wasm-micro-runtime: out-of-bounds memory reading via block_type_get_arity(), analyzed on 03/02/2025

April 2025 by Vigilance.fr

An attacker can force a read at an invalid memory address of Bytecode Alliance wasm-micro-runtime, via block_type_get_arity(), in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

