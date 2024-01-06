Vigilance.fr - Apache Ivy: external XML entity injection, analyzed on 06/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to Apache Ivy, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.
