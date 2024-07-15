Vigilance Alertes Vulnérabilités - Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager | Secure Email Gateway | Secure Web Appliance : Cross Site Scripting du 15/05/2024
juillet 2024 par Vigilance.fr
Un attaquant peut provoquer un Cross Site Scripting de Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager | Secure Email Gateway | Secure Web Appliance, du 15/05/2024, afin d’exécuter du code JavaScript dans le contexte du site web.
Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/Cisco-Secure-Email-and-Web-Manager-Secure-Email-Gateway-Secure-Web-Appliance-Cross-Site-Scripting-du-15-05-2024-44316