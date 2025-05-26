Vexl Foundation and The Rage Join Forces to Spotlight Financial Surveillance and Digital Privacy

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Vexl Foundation is announced a new collaboration with L0la L33tz of The Rage, a leading independent publication covering financial surveillance, civil liberties, and digital privacy. This partnership reflects the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to defending financial freedom and supporting voices that bring critical issues into the public spotlight.

As part of this collaboration, The Rage will publish a special six-part editorial series exploring the most pressing threats to financial privacy and individual autonomy in the digital age. The series will delve into topics such as the global expansion of Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, the implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and the societal consequences of increasingly intrusive financial oversight.

This partnership underscores both organizations’ shared mission: to protect the right to transact freely, to question authority, and to educate the public about the tools and policies shaping the future of money.